AFS Holds Spot on $950M Air Force ABMS Contract; Susan Lawrence Quoted

Susan Lawrence
Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has been awarded a position on a potential 10-year, $950 million contract vehicle to help the U.S Air Force build and operate the Advanced Battle Management System, the company announced Monday.
“We look forward to supporting the USAF as they develop and deploy innovative technologies that connect data across all domains to better inform decision making,” said Susan Lawrence, managing director and deputy director of AFS' defense and intelligence portfolio.
Under the contract, AFS will leverage open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development to support the mission of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). The contract is part of a multiple-award, multilevel security effort to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains.
AFS’ work will provide for air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum domains in an open architecture family of systems that will support capabilities across multiple integrated platforms.
“We are excited to team with the US Air Force on the transformative ABMS program and look forward to adding AFS’ expertise in systems integration and open systems design to advance their goal to fully integrate command and control assets,” said Scott Sloan, managing director of armed forces growth and strategy at AFS.
