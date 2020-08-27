Unanet

Air Force Research Lab-Backed Accelerator Taps Eight Firms for Space Security Tech Initiative

Matthew Nelson 4 hours ago News, Technology

The Catalyst Space Accelerator has chosen eight small businesses to take part in its sixth accelerator program.

The companies will receive funding from Booz Allen Hamilton and participate in virtual meetings for the next 12 weeks to explore cyber approaches in space applications, CSA said Wednesday.

The participants will also accomplish a customer discovery process and team up with subject matter experts and sherpas from the public and private sectors.

Capt. Keith Hudson, government lead for CSA's Cyber for Space Applications cohort, said the team will provide guidance to help the participants build cyber approaches for warfighters.

The accelerator is slated to wrap in November with a demonstration activity.

The participants are:

  • ANOVA Intelligence
  • ARMS Cyber Defense
  • Astrapi
  • CyberCentric Technologies
  • Corlina
  • DornerWorks
  • Lyteloop
  • Vitro Technology Corp.

