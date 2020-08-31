Unanet

Air Force Seeks Potential Supply Chain Security Tech Sources

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is conducting market research into hardware and software products designed to analyze supplier base vulnerabilities and threats.

According to a sources sought notice posted Friday, AFLCMC explores potential vendors that could help address risks to Air Force Materiel Command's supply chain and train users in supply chain management risk analytics.

The requirement also calls for software maintenance, data source access, analysis and response to emergency or non-emergency calls.

