Alion, Exiger Partner to Help Secure DoD Supply Chain
supply chain
Alion Science and Technology has awarded Exiger a $9.9M subcontract to implement an artificial intelligence-based technology that will work to help the Department of Defense screen vendors and monitor risks across the supply chain.
Exiger's DDIQ platform is designed to aggregate information from open sources, identify risk indicators at a global level and assess suppliers within a network.
Adam Lurie, president of Exiger's federal solutions business, said the company has fine-tuned its technology for more than seven years in an effort to help customers manage risk and compliance.
"When the COVID crisis began, we were able to rapidly deploy the platform at scale for DoD and other agencies."