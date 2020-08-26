Alliance for Digital Innovation Adds VMware VP Bill Rowan to Board; Matthew Cornelius Quoted

Bill Rowan

The Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI) has appointed Bill Rowan, vice president of Federal Sales at VMware and three-time Wash100 Award recipient, to the ADI Board of Directors, ADI reported on Wednesday.

“VMware… has long provided important and powerful leadership in advocating for policies that enable government agencies to more effectively and securely leverage commercial technology solutions to meet mission needs,” said Matthew Cornelius, ADI’s executive director. “We are thrilled that Bill Rowan has agreed to bring VMware’s unique and powerful perspective.”

Rowan has more than 30 years of experience serving as a trusted advisor to DoD, Federal Valued Added Resellers and Systems Integrator organizations.

With VMware’s U.S. Public Sector organization, Rowan leads a team of more than 175 sales, engineering, advisory and implementation services professionals who help Federal organizations meet their unique requirements with the application of virtualization and cloud technology.

Prior to this role, Rowan was the vice president of Sales for VMware’s U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) teams. Before his tenure with VMware, he was the Federal DoD operations director at EMC, and held senior management positions at Storage Technology Corporation, MicroStrategy and IBM.

Rowan won his most recent Wash100 Award in 2018 for his leadership in security innovation in cloud migration efforts. With all the discussions on cloud migration in the federal IT space, many have recognized that there is room for improvement, as Rowan suggests in an article he published a year prior in GCN.

“Agencies should look for a hybrid cloud solution that acts like an extension of their existing infrastructure, not a separate stovepipe,” Rowan expressed. “This provides real choice and flexibility for data and applications.”

With ADI, Rowan will support federal agencies’ shift to more effective purchase and use innovative commercial technology to provide modern, secure and effective digital experiences. VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and digital transformation, will help the board grow in the Federal IT modernization space and support the government’s adoption of commercial technology solutions.

“For more than two decades, VMware solutions have helped governments drive their missions and meet constituent expectations for modern, efficient, and cost-effective services,” said Rowan. “We look forward to supporting ADI’s important work to drive IT modernization as governments navigate increasing agency requirements, changing workforce dynamics, and rising cyber threats.”

About the Alliance for Digital Innovation

The Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI) serves as a unified voice for commercial innovators with a mission of ensuring the public sector benefits from existing and emerging commercial technologies. ADI engages with government thought leaders to share emerging commercial technologies and to advocate for the removal of institutional and bureaucratic barriers to the operation of a modern digital government.