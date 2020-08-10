Alutiiq Secures NASA Lab Services IDIQ

Alutiiq

Alutiiq's essential services unit has secured a potential five-year, $34M contract to help NASA manage laboratory functions at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will include contract management, analysis of gas and materials, calibration, metrology assurance and logistics support, NASA said Saturday.

The company will also support an institutional geographic information system at Stennis.

Work is scheduled to begin on Nov. 2. The IDIQ award contains a pair of 12-month option periods and an additional 13-month extension