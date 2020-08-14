Analyst1 to Help DoD’s Innovation Org Develop Cyber Threat Intell Platform

Analyst1

Analyst1 has been selected help the Defense Innovation Unit transform cybersecurity operations through the development of an enterprise-grade technology that will work to automatically process threat intelligence data.

The company said Thursday it aims to provide a platform to support cybersecurity of the Department of Defense Information Network and help DoD security teams detect and respond to persistent threats.

DIU looks to establish a knowledge base to better understand internal assets, vulnerabilities, attack patterns, malware, operational defense and at-risk systems.

Reston, Va.-based Analyst1 noted the agency seeks to reduce workload of human cybersecurity analysts with the company's technology.