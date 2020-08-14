Unanet

Analyst1 to Help DoD’s Innovation Org Develop Cyber Threat Intell Platform

Nichols Martin 3 hours ago News, Technology

Analyst1 to Help DoD’s Innovation Org Develop Cyber Threat Intell Platform
Analyst1

Analyst1 has been selected help the Defense Innovation Unit transform cybersecurity operations through the development of an enterprise-grade technology that will work to automatically process threat intelligence data.

The company said Thursday it aims to provide a platform to support cybersecurity of the Department of Defense Information Network and help DoD security teams detect and respond to persistent threats.

DIU looks to establish a knowledge base to better understand internal assets, vulnerabilities, attack patterns, malware, operational defense and at-risk systems.

Reston, Va.-based Analyst1 noted the agency seeks to reduce workload of human cybersecurity analysts with the company's technology.

Tags

Check Also

John Cooney

Former ITA Official John Cooney to Lead SkyWater’s Government Engagements

John Cooney, a former official at the Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, has joined semiconductor foundry services provider SkyWater Technology as director of U.S. government relations.

Ellen Lord

DoD Launches Pilot Programs for Software Procurement; Ellen Lord Quoted

The Department of Defense (DoD) has made continued efforts to transform software procurement across the military,  FedScoop reported Thursday. Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has developed pilot programs to test the acquisition.

Arcarithm

Arcarithm to Develop Big Data Mgmt, Mining Tools for MDA Digital Architecture

Artificial intelligence-based technology developer Arcarithm has secured a contract from the Missile Defense Agency to update data mining and management tools designed for digital simulation of missile defense systems.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved