Josh Sullivan
AppTek Adds 41 Languages to Booz Allen’s Enterprise AI Marketplace; Josh Sullivan Quoted
Josh Sullivan
AppTek has introduced 16 languages for automatic speech recognition and 25 for neural machine translation via Booz Allen Hamilton's enterprise artificial intelligence platform and marketplace.
Booz Allen introduced the Modzy software offering in late 2019 for government and enterprise customers to access, deploy and manage AI models, AppTek said Thursday.
AppTek initially deployed five ASR and two MT languages into Modzy.
The language models are designed to automate speech transcriptions and text translations in various communication activities.
"With the expansion of AppTek language capabilities in the Modzy marketplace, our customers can now access and deploy trusted models at scale for hard-to-find, mission-critical languages,” said Josh Sullivan, a Booz Allen executive vice president and leader for Modzy.