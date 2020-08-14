Unanet

Arcarithm to Develop Big Data Mgmt, Mining Tools for MDA Digital Architecture

Matthew Nelson 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Artificial intelligence-based technology developer Arcarithm has secured a contract from the Missile Defense Agency to update data mining and management tools designed for digital simulation of missile defense systems.

The company said Thursday it will work to mature the Ominis platform that employs AI and deep learning algorithms to mine large volumes of simulation data and automatically generate metric estimates.

Ominis is intended to help subject matter experts analyze information and can operate with cloud-based computing  architectures, according to Arcarithm.

The Huntsville, Ala.-based firm noted it has used AI in efforts to automate detection of multiple vehicle types and people.

