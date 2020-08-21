Army Conducts 2nd Live-Fire Test of Northrop-Built IBCS Missile Defense Platform

Northrop Grumman

The U.S. Army has completed the second live-fire test of the Integrated Battle Command System built by Northrop Grumman as part of the service branch’s efforts to modernize its air and missile defense arsenal.

Northrop said Thursday the IBCS command-and-control platform intercepted tactical ballistic and cruise missiles during the limited user test at the Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

During the exercise, IBCS utilized data from a sensor network to track and engage targets while executing the launch of Patriot Advanced Capability interceptors.

Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop, said the company is committed to helping the Army produce and field the IBCS platform.

“We need this weapon system in order to maintain a technological advantage in the future,” said Ryan McCarthy , secretary of the Army and a 2020 Wash100 awardee, during a prior visit to Northrop’s facility in Hunstville, Ala.