Army Vet Anthony Tata Named DoD’s Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Policy

Anthony Tata
Anthony Tata, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and former chief growth officer of Air Data Solutions, has been appointed to serve as deputy undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense on an acting basis, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
His appointment came after a planned Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to be the DoD policy chief was canceled due to opposition from lawmakers and he subsequently withdrew himself from consideration.
The department said Tata aims to help implement the Trump administration's national security agenda in his new role.
