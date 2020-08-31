Unanet

Army Vet Charles Ferry to Join Duos Technologies as CEO

Matthew Nelson 6 hours ago Executive Moves, News

Army Vet Charles Ferry to Join Duos Technologies as CEO
Duos Technologies CEO Duos Technologies

Charles Ferry, who worked in the energy and defense industries after a 26-year career in the U.S. Army, has been appointed to succeed Gianni Arcaini as CEO of Duos Technologies Group beginning on Sept. 1.

Arcaini, who established Duos in 1990, will continue to serve as chairman of the security technology provider's board of directors, the company said Friday.

Ferry previously served as CEO of APR Energy, general manager of General Dynamics' ARMA Global Corp. subsidiary and director of business development and operations at Lockheed Martin.

His military service included assignments within the Army's infantry, ranger and special operations teams. He led an infantry brigade before retirement.

Tags

Check Also

USAF

Air Force Seeks Potential Supply Chain Security Tech Sources

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is conducting market research into hardware and software products designed to analyze potential supplier base vulnerabilities and threats.

Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Bradley Vehicle Components

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $79M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply equipment for the U.S. Army's Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

CST-100 Starliner

NASA Details Boeing’s CST-100 Spacecraft Preparations for Second Uncrewed Flight Test

Boeing is close to completing assembly of crew and service modules for the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft that will fly a second time on an uncrewed mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved