Army Vet Charles Ferry to Join Duos Technologies as CEO

Duos Technologies CEO Duos Technologies

Charles Ferry, who worked in the energy and defense industries after a 26-year career in the U.S. Army, has been appointed to succeed Gianni Arcaini as CEO of Duos Technologies Group beginning on Sept. 1.

Arcaini, who established Duos in 1990, will continue to serve as chairman of the security technology provider's board of directors, the company said Friday.

Ferry previously served as CEO of APR Energy, general manager of General Dynamics' ARMA Global Corp. subsidiary and director of business development and operations at Lockheed Martin.

His military service included assignments within the Army's infantry, ranger and special operations teams. He led an infantry brigade before retirement.