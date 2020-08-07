Austal USA, Navy Conclude Sea Trials of 12th Expeditionary Fast Transport

USNS Newport
An Austal USA-led team has tested the U.S. Navy's 12th Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel at sea, completing the last phase of the military shipbuilding project before delivery.
The integrated trials took place in the Gulf of Mexico and demonstrated the performance of major systems and equipment aboard the future USNS Newport, the company said Tuesday.
The Navy is scheduled to receive EPF 12 by late summer.
EPF vessels are designed to transport military personnel, vehicles and cargo for various missions such as disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, medical support and special operations.
The company was awarded a $370.7M contract in March of last year to build the 13th and 14th ships of the branch's Spearhead class.
Military Sealift Command will operate and maintain all EPFs ordered by the Navy, according to Austal USA.
