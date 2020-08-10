BAE’s US Arm Joins GPS Innovation Alliance

BAE

BAE Systems' U.S. subsidiary became the sixth member company of the GPS Innovation Alliance, which aims to promote the adoption of global positioning systems and secure the technology.

The other GPSIA members are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace business, John Deere and Garmin, the alliance said Thursday.

Arlington, Va.-based BAE Systems Inc. has built GPS technology for defense customers, including a radiation-hardened onboard processor for the U.S. Air Force's GPS III satellite communications program.

The defense firm also helped the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command build a sensor system in an effort to address military positioning, navigation and timing challenges.