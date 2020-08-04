Baird Scores Again with EverWatch, BrainTrust Holdings Acquisition Deal; John Song, Jean Stack Quoted

John Song
EverWatch announced its acquisition of BrainTrust Holdings, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to the intelligence and defense communities, on Monday for an undisclosed sum to further expand technical service offerings and contract pursuits in the intelligence sector.
The deal was overseen by Baird, who served as the exclusive financial advisor to BrainTrust for the acquisition. Senior management and founders from BrainTrust will merge with EverWatch’s current business unit with Fred Funk, chief growth officer of EverWatch, will lead the merged unit in Columbia, Md.
“A powerful motivation for a company with significant momentum to embark on a sale process is to find a partner with a common vision to help accelerate their combined growth and take market share,” said John Song, managing director for Baird.
The acquisition and partnership between EverWatch and BrainTrust provides the newly merged entity with over 500 dedicated national security professionals, who are committed to deliver technology solutions across the defense and intelligence sector.
Robert Kiffney, founder and CEO of BrainTrust, expressed his enthusiasm to join forces with EverWatch and said, “The cultures of these two companies are a great fit, and our whole management team is thrilled to be part of taking EverWatch to the next level.”
Jean Stack, a managing director with Baird and a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, described the acquisition as a great strategic and cultural fit between the two companies. “I can’t wait to see what the combined company will achieve!”
About EverWatch
EverWatch is a government solutions company providing advanced intelligence, defense, and deployed mission support to our country’s most critical missions. The company has approximately 350 employees, nearly 100% of which hold government security clearances.
Primary customers include the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence (OUSDI), the Intelligence Community, the Air Force, the Department of State, and the Department of Justice. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA with operations in Columbia, MD and Aurora, CO and has employees deployed in five continents.
