Ball Aerospace, With Booz Allen, Wins Contract to Support GC3 Systems; Mark Healy, Michael Johnston Quoted

Ball Aerospace , which partnered with Booz Allen Hamilton, has been awarded a contract by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO) to serve as the prime system integrator for the SpRCO Ground Command, Control and Communications (GC3) system, Ball Aerospace said Thursday .

“The GC3 System Integrator program provides a great foundation to work with SpRCO and other space resiliency mission partners to develop and deliver advanced capabilities to support the warfighter,” said Mark Healy , vice president and general manager, National Defense, Ball Aerospace.

GC3 will support larger tactical command and control enterprise for the U.S. Space Force . Under the contract, Ball Aerospace will develop a multi-mission ground system for SpRCO. The company will also support satellite operations capabilities to provide continuous modernization through automation, flexibility and commonality.

To enhance flexibility, Ball Aerospace will integrate Hexicon, a modular, open and scalable event driven software architecture that has provided for rapid and seamless integration of new software and overall increased system resiliency.

“We are extremely excited to unleash the full potential of Hexicon, our ground-breaking event driven architecture developed for other advanced national defense programs and apply it to meet the Space Force’s global operations,” said Steve Smith , vice president and general manager, Systems Engineering Solutions, Ball Aerospace.

The contract award will add to Ball Aerospace’s history of supporting ground systems integration and support, including command and control operations, for critical civil and national defense programs.

“We look forward to supporting Ball Aerospace and the SpRCO and continuing to advance and defend our nation’s space superiority,” said Michael Johnston , vice president, Booz Allen. “Booz Allen’s deep expertise shaping open-source solutions and securely integrating cloud services for ground systems engineering will help support this critical mission and keep cybersecurity at the forefront in the development and implementation of GC3.”

