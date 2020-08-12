Unanet

Beth Gomolka Promoted to Excella National Security VP

Nichols Martin 7 hours ago Executive Moves, News

Beth Gomolka, former director of the national security practice at Excella, has been promoted to vice president of the same unit, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

The more than 17-year consulting service veteran previously supported the Arlington, Va.-based information technology company's business development efforts within the national security market and manage eight programs composed of more than 150 consultants.

Gomolka also led teams that helped build the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' myUSCIS portal. She joined Excella in 2010 after service as consultant at CGI Group's U.S. subsidiary.

