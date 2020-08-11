Black River to Continue Counter-Drone Tech Dev’t Under $89M USAF Contract Modification

Black River Systems

Black River Systems has been awarded an $89.3M contract modification by the U.S. Air Force to continue working on an open systems architecture for counter-small unmanned aircraft systems.

The contract has a cumulative face value of $184.9M and is part of a Small Business Innovation Research project aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of C-sUAS platforms, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Utica, N.Y.-based Black River initially received a three-year, $88.7M contract last year to develop and demonstrate counter-drone software and hardware systems.

USAF is obligating $14.3M on the modification, which runs through May 1, 2023.