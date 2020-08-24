Bleu Hilburn to Rejoin Crowley as Government Services BD VP

Bleu Hilburn

Bleu Hilburn, former vice president of business development at American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Group, will return to Crowley Solutions in a similar position to oversee its government services.

His appointment is effective Aug. 31 and he will be responsible for developing customer pipeline, opportunity qualification, marketing, bid and capture strategies for Crowley's government business, the company said Tuesday.

Hilburn initially joined the shipping and logistics contractor in 2012 after a two-decade career at the U.S. Army.

He led a logistics program for relief missions during the 2015 Ebola outbreak as part of Operation United Assistance in West Africa and received a Thomas Crowley Award in the same year.

Crowley also credited him with leading its bid to win the Defense Freight Transportation Services contract from Transportation Command and spearheading the company's government response during the 2017 hurricane season.

Shiju Zacharia, senior VP and general manager of Crowley Solutions, said Hilburn will aim to help the company expand its work with government clients in areas such as maritime, technology and expeditionary logistics.