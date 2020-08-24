Unanet

Bleu Hilburn to Rejoin Crowley as Government Services BD VP

Mary-Louise Hoffman 2 hours ago Executive Moves, News

Bleu Hilburn to Rejoin Crowley as Government Services BD VP
Bleu Hilburn

Bleu Hilburn, former vice president of business development at American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Group, will return to Crowley Solutions in a similar position to oversee its government services.

His appointment is effective Aug. 31 and he will be responsible for developing customer pipeline, opportunity qualification, marketing, bid and capture strategies for Crowley's government business, the company said Tuesday.

Hilburn initially joined the shipping and logistics contractor in 2012 after a two-decade career at the U.S. Army.

He led a logistics program for relief missions during the 2015 Ebola outbreak as part of Operation United Assistance in West Africa and received a Thomas Crowley Award in the same year.

Crowley also credited him with leading its bid to win the Defense Freight Transportation Services contract from Transportation Command and spearheading the company's government response during the 2017 hurricane season.

Shiju Zacharia, senior VP and general manager of Crowley Solutions, said Hilburn will aim to help the company expand its work with government clients in areas such as maritime, technology and expeditionary logistics.

Tags

Check Also

Mike Moran

PredaSAR Completes CDR & Begins Testing of SAR Spacecraft; Mike Moran, Eric Truitt Quoted

PredaSAR has completed the critical design review of its synthetic aperture radar spacecraft and is set to begin fabrication, testing and launch of the vehicle, the company announced Monday.

John Heller

PAE Joins Alion on $896M Task Order to Support Navy Integrated Training Environment; John Heller Quoted

PAE has entered into a teaming agreement with Alion Science and Technology, the prime contractor on a $896 million task order to support the U.S. Navy’s Integrated Training Environment (NITE) initiative, PAE announced Friday.

USS Fort Lauderdale

HII Tests Electronic Systems Aboard Navy’s 12th Amphibious Transport Dock Ship

Huntington Ingalls Industries unit has completed a light-off assessment of electronic components on USS Fort Lauderdale, the 12th amphibious transport dock ship of the U.S. Navy's San Antonio class.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved