Boeing to Update Air Force Early-Warning Aircraft’s Comm Tech

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

AWACS aircraft

Boeing has secured a six-year, $50M contract to update the U.S. Air Force's airborne warning and control system with an internet protocol-based communication technology.

The company will deliver supplies and provide support services associated with IPEC functions as part of AWACS aircraft modernization efforts, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work under the sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will take place at Tinker AF Base, Okla., through  Aug. 10, 2026. The branch will obligated $1.9M on a delivery order.

The E-3 Sentry AWACS is derived from the Boeing 707 commercial airframe and designed to support tactical command-and-control operations for battlespace awareness.

