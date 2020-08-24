Booz Allen, VMD Expand Partnership to Support Air Force Office via Contract Vehicle

partnership

Booz Allen Hamilton and VMD have collaborated to secure a position on a 10-year, $950M contract vehicle for analytical and technical support services to the Secretary of the Air Force's Concepts, Development and Management Office.

The partnership is among the eight awardees for the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, VMD said Friday.

"We are incredibly pleased to be expanding our relationship with Booz Allen Hamilton, who we've worked with successfully in the past, and with the U.S. Air Force, which we've counted as a customer for seven years," said VMD CEO Deepti Malhotra.

The branch named the contractors that are eligible to support its SAF/CDM office in September and obligated $5K to each of their initial task orders.

VMD cited information technology, communications and operational support services are among the Fairfax, Va.-based company's areas of expertise that fall under the contract scope.