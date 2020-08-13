CACI Lands DoD Comptroller Mission System Support Contract

CACI

CACI International has won a $59.3M contract to support the Defense Finance and Accounting Service's comptroller mission systems.

The company will perform work in Virginia over a 10-month base period and may extend services for three more years if DFAS exercises the option periods, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

DFAS received one quote for the labor-hour contract and is obligating $9.8M in fiscal 2020 defense-wide operations and maintenance funds.

Work under the base period will run through June 15, 2021. DoD will initially obligate $9.8M in fiscal 2020 funds allotted for defense-wide operations and maintenance.