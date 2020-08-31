CACI to Update VA Financial Mgmt System Under $152M Contract; John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci President and CEO CACI

CACI International has secured a potential six-year, $152 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide enterprise expertise in support of the department’s Financial Management Business Transformation Program (FMBT), the company announced Monday.

“This award is the latest in CACI’s continued success supporting finance and acquisition systems across the Federal Government, backed by the ASF, one of the largest and most modern Agile frameworks used by the federal government,” said John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI, and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the single-award contract, CACI will leverage Agile methodologies and DevSecOps solutions to migrate the VA’s historical data to the Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System (iFAMS). CACI will also develop new interfaces to integrate information systems and data to provide more efficient and secure services.

In addition, CACI will leverage the company’s Agile Solution Factory (ASF) to provide Agile development at an enterprise scale with predictable, efficient and transparent results, which will promote faster knowledge sharing within the VA, reduce the risk of delays,and ensure that accurate historical data and legacy application data is available on iFAMS.

The VA’s iFAMS, part of FMBT, has been based upon the Momentum Financials platform.

“CACI looks forward to providing enterprise expertise in support of the FMBT as the VA modernizes its financial system,” Mengucci concluded.

