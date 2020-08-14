Carahsoft Brings Apposite’s WAN Emulator to Federal Market

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has started to offer Apposite Technology's wide area network emulation products and maintenance support offerings to the federal sector through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle.

Apposite designed its emulators to support testing laboratory reproduction of networks and study the potential impact of real-world network conditions on end-user experience, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The WAN emulation platforms are built to also help users test the performance of applications to avoid technical issues during production.

Joe Zeto, Apposite CEO, said the company seeks to expand its federal market presence and support government projects through the partnership with Carahsoft.