Unanet

Carahsoft, Centrify Enter Distribution Partnership for Privileged Access Mgmt Services

Matthew Nelson 4 hours ago News

Carahsoft, Centrify Enter Distribution Partnership for Privileged Access Mgmt Services

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to help market Centrify's cloud-based privileged access management offerings to the public sector through various contracting vehicles under a distribution agreement signed between the two companies.

The partnership will offer agencies a suite of PAM services intended to help organizations manage privileged identities across multiple cloud computing environments, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Government organizations can procure Centrify offerings through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle, the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract, the General Services Administration's Schedule 70 vehicle and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

Carahsoft added it will distribute the services to the Canadian public sector.

“As cyber threats continue to emerge, more and more organizations are searching for secure, remote access for employees to minimize cyber risk exposure and data breaches,” said Andres Azcuna, director of Carahsoft's Centrify team.

Centrify received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for its privileged access service in April of last year.

Tags

Check Also

Helene Fisher President of MSS Unit DLH Holdings

DLH Secures $150M Contract to Help Review HHS ACF Grantees; Helene Fisher Quoted

DLH Holdings will continue to help a Department of Health and Human Services agency evaluate grant funding recipients that provide services to children nationwide under a potential $150M contract renewal with an eight-month base period and four one-year options.

Privitar

Privitar Survey Highlights Need for Companies to Prioritize Customer Data Protection

A Privitar survey has found that 78 percent of consumers said they are concerned or very concerned when it comes to personal data protection and more than 50 percent of respondents said they are still wary when it comes to sharing personal data.

OneWeb

OneWeb Gets FCC OK to Launch Addtl V-Band Satellites

OneWeb has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to add 1,280 V-Band satellites to the former's proposed constellation in non-geostationary orbit, Via Satellite reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved