Carahsoft, Centrify Enter Distribution Partnership for Privileged Access Mgmt Services

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to help market Centrify's cloud-based privileged access management offerings to the public sector through various contracting vehicles under a distribution agreement signed between the two companies.

The partnership will offer agencies a suite of PAM services intended to help organizations manage privileged identities across multiple cloud computing environments, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Government organizations can procure Centrify offerings through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle, the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract, the General Services Administration's Schedule 70 vehicle and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

Carahsoft added it will distribute the services to the Canadian public sector.

“As cyber threats continue to emerge, more and more organizations are searching for secure, remote access for employees to minimize cyber risk exposure and data breaches,” said Andres Azcuna, director of Carahsoft's Centrify team.

Centrify received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for its privileged access service in April of last year.