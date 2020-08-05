cloud IT
Copado has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to distribute in the public sector market a technology offering designed to help organizations build and deploy software applications on the Salesforce platform.
Carahsoft said Tuesday it will offer the Copado DevOps platform through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint contract as a Salesforce AppExchange marketplace vendor.
The partnership aims to support software development process at agencies with the cloud technology.
Copado offers free platform access for projects that aim to help address the coronavirus pandemic and aims to secure Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification under the moderate baseline by the end of this year.
Seven agencies have signed contracts with the software provider since March to create apps for citizens to report and track COVID-19-related information.
Copado also released its Government Cloud infrastructure in a move to help government customers incorporate DevOps practices into digital transformation projects.
Carahsoft, Copado Partner to Offer Agencies DevOps Platform for Salesforce
