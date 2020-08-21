Unanet

Carahsoft to Help Distribute HashiCorp Cloud Offerings in Gov’t Market; Natalie Gregory Quoted

HashiCorp has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to market a suite of technology platforms built to automate provisioning and management of cloud computing infrastructure in the public sector through the latter's government contracts.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as the master government aggregator of HashiCorp products and make the offerings available on NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and OMNIA Partners cooperative purchasing vehicles.

The product suite includes Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, Vagrant and Packer.

San Francisco-based HashiCorp designed its platforms to help customers provision multicloud operations, protect sensitive information, connect services, deploy applications, create virtual development environments and form automated machine images.

“As the demand for IT modernization solutions continues to grow, it’s crucial to provide our government customers and reseller partners with a product suite that provides continuous control, visibility, monitoring and security to power their missions and enable each of their unique use cases," said Natalie Gregory, vice president of sales at Carahsoft.

The partnership also offers HashiCorp's cloud infrastructure automation platform via a U.S. Air Force basic ordering agreement designed to address DevSecOps requirements at the service branch and other defense agencies.

