CBP, DoD to Implement Elbit Systems-Built Surveillance Tower Systems

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has been tasked to provide a surveillance tower system to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency and the Department of Defense's Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office for national security purposes.

CBP seeks to increase security along the southern border with a trailer-mounted, 80-foot platform that employs electro-optical and infrared cameras plus ground radars built to transmit data to command and control stations and field agents, Elbit Systems of America said Thursday.

Separately, CTTSO tapped the company to demonstrate a 110-foot tower Autonomous Relocatable Surveillance Tower with a sensor suite payload over the next year.

The Autonomous Relocatable Surveillance Tower employs day-time and thermal cameras, a laser illuminator and a surveillance radar to track items of interest and send information to C2 centers.

Joel Friederich, vice president of C4I and homeland security solutions at Elbit Systems of America, said the company's surveillance towers uses artificial intelligence and machine learning and offers situational awareness in large areas or hard-to-locations.