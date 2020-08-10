Unanet

CDC Seeks Social Media Monitoring Web Service
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention facility is seeking information on the availability of a web service that combines artificial intelligence and thematic analysis to understand sentiment in certain digital conversations across social networks.

CDC said Friday in a sources sought notice its National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention wants a social media monitoring platform designed to monitor news stories by multiple influencers and provide notifications about trends of interest.

The agency added that the performance period for the requirement will include one base year and one option year.

Interested parties can submit capability statements through Aug. 15.

