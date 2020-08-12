Cognosante to Support Pennsylvania Health Insurance Enrollment Process

Cognosante

Cognosante has secured a contract to help the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority manage the enrollment process for the state's new marketplace.

The company said Tuesday it will assist families and individuals who want to purchase insurance plans through the state-run Pennie exchange slated to be operational by Nov. 1 this year when the open enrollment period for 2021 begins.

DynaVet Solutions, Latino Connection and Luminous Strategies will provide advisory, outreach expertise and training services as Cognosante's partners on the contract.