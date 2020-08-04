Tim Reardon
Constellis has won several contracts since its restructuring in late March.
Key contract wins include a $198M task order to provide security operations support for the Department of Defense at Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait; $75M contract for security, counterterrorism, fire protection and mail room services at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri; and a $33M contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service for work at the St. Elizabeths campus in Washington, D.C.
Constellis’ Centerra subsidiary was part of a joint venture with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and Parsons (NYSE: PSN) that secured a potential 10-year, $4B contract in December to perform land management, security and site services at the Department of Energy’s Hanford facility in Washington. Constellis has a 27 percent stake in the Hanford Mission Integration Solutions JV.
“Constellis is poised for growth and continued success, and we will leverage the backing of our stakeholders and this capital support to drive the next evolution of the business,” Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said of the recapitalization transaction in March.
Reardon said the company has been providing security, risk management, training, humanitarian and operational support services and remains dedicated to supporting clients’ mission needs with specialized programs and platforms for years to come.
Constellis Reports Key Contract Wins; Tim Reardon Quoted
