CryptoMove to Further Test Data Protection Platform With CBP Network

CryptoMove
Oakland, Calif.-based cybersecurity startup CryptoMove will continue to test a data protection platform with the Custom and Border Protection's enterprise information technology network under a contract from the Department of Homeland Security.
CryptoMove will move to the third phase of DHS' Small Business Innovation Research program to demonstrate the product designed to break up, move and secure data on platforms such as cloud computing and small unmanned aerial systems, DHS said Thursday.
The company demonstrated its technology on a drone for the U.S. Border Patrol under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program.
DHS said the SBIR Phase III contract award offers an opportunity to expand the adoption of the data security product across the department.
