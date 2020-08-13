Cubic to Build Inflatable Satcom Terminals for SOCOM; Mike Twyman Quoted

Mike Twyman President Cubic Mission Solutions

Cubic's mission solutions unit will continue to supply inflatable terminals to support U.S. Special Operations Command satellite communications under a potential five-year, $172M contract.

SOCOM is procuring satcom stations and baseband systems for special operations forces through the follow-on, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Cubic said Wednesday.

The 1.2-meter and 2.4-meter GATR terminals are designed to help military users process and share data.

Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Missions Solutions and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the contract offers a strategic opportunity for the company to extend its support for remote and forward-deployed SOF missions.