Cubic to Help Build Air Force Network Backbone; Mike Twyman Quoted

Mike Twyman
Cubic has been awarded a $38 million contract to provide a high-capacity backbone prototype for the U.S. Air Force's Joint Aerial Layer Network, the company announced Monday.
“Cubic’s selection by the USAF is a testament to our team and partners’ continuous pursuit to build this critical warfighting network prototype,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic's mission solutions business and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.
“Our innovations address aerial layer networking needs to ensure agile and resilient communications; we are honored USAF trusts in us to build a critical enabler for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability.”
Under the contract, Cubic will provide integrated capabilities across the company’s Protected Communications and Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) portfolios to support the HCB, which is designed to maintain network connectivity among joint forces across the aerial layer.
In addition, Cubic will provide a high-capacity, extended range, self-organizing and self-healing JALN HCB to connect warfighters to a mission-optimized network of networks in satellite communications-challenged environments.
The company’s offering will deliver network availability and resiliency in all environments, accelerate data delivery for increased decision speed and support advanced warfighting concepts. Cubic has partnered with Raytheon BBN and Expeditionary Engineering to provide advanced aerial networking technology and expertise.
“We are inspired by this opportunity to bring Cubic innovation into the JALN,” said Marja Phipps, director of business development, Cubic Mission Solutions. “Over the last decade, Cubic has partnered with government stakeholders and invested significantly in the development of assured network connectivity solutions. Our team is eager to deliver HCB operational utility to the joint warfighter.”
About Cubic Corporation
Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation.
