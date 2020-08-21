Unanet

DARPA-Arm Partnership to Offer Researchers Computing Tech Intellectual Property Access

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago News, Technology

U.K.-based semiconductor intellectual property vendor Arm has agreed to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency establish a framework for researchers to utilize the company's IT, technology and support services in microelectronics innovation projects.

Both parties signed a three-year agreement with the intent to provide the DARPA-backed research community access to an open ecosystem for silicon design and software development professionals, Arm said Thursday.

The partnership comes as the agency seeks to address engineering and scientific challenges in the microelectronics field through government-industry-academic collaborations under the Electronics Resurgence Initiative.

Arm maintains a portfolio of processor IP, internet of things platform and software and tools intended to help developers engineer system-on-a-chip architectures.

