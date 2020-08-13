Unanet

DARPA Seeks Security Tech for Internet of Things Devices Under CHARIOT Program

Matthew Nelson 4 hours ago News

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has asked industry to submit research concepts for “revolutionary security technologies” that can help protect the increasing number of internet of things-based devices.

A Small Business Innovation Research Opportunity notice posted Tuesday says DARPA seeks novel approaches for quantum-resistant and fast cryptographic operations for IoT devices as part of the Cryptography for Hyper-scale Architectures in a Robust Internet Of Things program.

Proposed concepts for the CHARIOT program should demonstrate confidential communications, scalable key management, group membership and message integrity.

“CHARIOT will prototype low-cost, low-footprint, post-quantum cryptographic techniques with minimal energy use for devices in an IoT,” DARPA said in the notice.

The program’s first phase will assess various security gaps in IoT devices and characterize post-quantum security attributes and competencies. Phase II will cover the development and demonstration of prototypes, while Phase III will focus on the commercialization of the technology.

DARPA may award up to $2.3M in funds to selected Direct to Phase II proposals. The award will have a base term of 24 months and a 12-month option period.

Interested vendors have until Sept. 29 to submit their proposals.

