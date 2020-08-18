DARPA Selects Aptima-Arizona State University Team for Human-AI Collaboration Tech Project

Aptima

Aptima and Arizona State University have secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to create artificial intelligence agents to facilitate human-AI interaction in military operations.

The partnership will develop and test collaborative AI tools under the Adaptive Distributed Allocation of Probabilistic Tasks initiative with the goal of helping commanders manage data and teams, as well as develop mission-based action plans, Aptima said Monday.

ADAPT will focus on developing AI platforms that could someday work with human teams through an active inference process and support bi-directional communications.

“By learning from its human counterparts, taking into account their goals, preferences, and constraints, these more informed agents can guide AI in forecasting, creating, and adapting action plans as missions evolve," said Adam Fouse, a program manager at Aptima.

DARPA also selected the Woburn, Mass.-based technology firm as a participant in the agency's Agile Teams and Artificial Social Intelligence for Successful Teams programs.