Dataminr to Notify DoD About Global Events via Web-Based Tool

Nichols Martin 6 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Dataminr has secured a three-month, $12.2M contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver web-based news alerts that will inform authorized Department of Defense personnel about events worldwide.

The company will provide notifications based on global public sources to DoD emails and mobile devices for first response or force protection use, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The initial $4M obligated amount on this firm-fixed-price contract is from the U.S. Army's fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds.

DoD expects contract services to be complete by Nov. 17.

New York-based Dataminr uses its First Alert technology to notify public sector customers about critical events.

