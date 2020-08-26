DB Schenker Names Stacey Brown CHRO; Hessel Verhage Quoted

Stacey Brown

DB Schenker has appointed Stacey Brown, Esq as chief human resources officer (CHRO) for the Americas, effective August 3, 2020, the company reported last Wednesday.

“I am very excited that Stacey chose to join the DB Schenker organization. Her vast human resources and labor relations experience coupled with her down to earth pragmatic approach will be extremely valuable in executing our objectives across the region. Our people have always been the heart of our business and I know Stacey will further enhance this to be an everyday priority,” said Hessel Verhage, CEO for the Region Americas, DB Schenker.

In her new role, Brown will be responsible for developing and executing the strategic direction of the company’s Human Resources (HR) division across the Region. She will also focus on organizational development, talent acquisition and career development.

Brown will bring more than two decades of experience within HR and legal leadership to DB Schenker. Most recently, Brown served as vice president of HR and Labor Relations for Walgreens, where she led HR for the field with over 9,000 stores, plus corporate headquarters.

Brown also served as vice president of Labor and Employee Relations with Walgreens before her most recent position with the company. With the Labor and Employee Relations division, Brown led HR for Walgreens Supply Chain, a Division with over 8,000 team members.

Prior to Walgreens, Brown held the position of vice president of HR, Labor Relations, Employment Law, Government & Public Affairs with Safeway. With the company, Brown supervised all legal, human resources, labor and government affairs for the Eastern division of Safeway with 124 retail locations, 2 distribution centers and over 15,000 employees within a region that spans between Delaware and Florida.

Brown has also held a variety of leadership positions with Jewel-Osco; International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Locals 700 & 743; Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz LPA; City of Dayton, Ohio Law Department; and Freund Freeze & Arnold.

“I am looking forward to joining DB Schenker and contributing to the company’s market leadership position through impactful talent strategies and programs that attract and retain the best talent,” said Brown. “It is clear to me that DB Schenker prioritizes its people and has built an inclusive culture that I’m honored to become a part of and further influence.”

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela.

DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.