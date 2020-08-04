Defense Health Agency Seeks Sources for Joint Pathology Center Digital Transformation

DHA
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) is looking to digitally modernize the Joint Pathology Center (JPC) that houses tissue samples for clinical pathology and health care research. DHA is pursuing this digital transformation effort in collaboration with the Defense Digital Service.
The modernization effort aims to digitize the center's repository of pathology data that provides research on infectious diseases and the development of personalized medicine, DHA said Monday in a SAM sources sought notice.
JPC contains data of 31M paraffin-embedded tissue blocks, more than 500,000 wet tissue samples and 55M glass slides. The center also offers consultation services to various Veterans Affairs Administration and DoD facilities.
The government will use gathered input as market research to inform the potential procurement of the sought services. Interested parties may submit responses through Aug. 17th.
About Joint Pathology Center
The Joint Pathology Center (JPC) is the premier pathology reference center for the federal government and part of the Defense Health Agency (DHA). As of 2011, the JPC tissue repository contains approximately 55 million glass slides, 31 million paraffin-embedded tissue blocks, and over 500,000 wet tissue samples that have been collected over the last 102 years, which makes it the largest collection of human pathology specimens in the world.
