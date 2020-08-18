Defense Innovation Unit Taps LookingGlass for Data Analytics Prototyping

LookingGlass

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions has secured a prototyping contract from the Department of Defense's innovation arm to develop an analytics technology intended to help users examine cybersecurity threat data.

The company said Monday it will leverage a portfolio of cyber products to support the Defense Innovation Unit in efforts to increase threat data visibility and situational awareness.

"DIU has been instrumental in communicating requirements and the process," said Ronald Nielson, senior vice president of LookingGlass' public sector business.

"Their facilitation allowed LookingGlass to quickly come to terms with the client and to begin work in an exceptionally short period of time. DIU has made the onboarding and contracting experience flawless."

According to LookingGlass, it combines threat intelligence offerings with human analytical work to help enterprise customers identify and address security risks.