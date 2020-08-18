Unanet

Defense Innovation Unit Taps LookingGlass for Data Analytics Prototyping

Nichols Martin 7 hours ago News, Technology

Defense Innovation Unit Taps LookingGlass for Data Analytics Prototyping
LookingGlass

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions has secured a prototyping contract from the Department of Defense's innovation arm to develop an analytics technology intended to help users examine cybersecurity threat data.

The company said Monday it will leverage a portfolio of cyber products to support the Defense Innovation Unit in efforts to increase threat data visibility and situational awareness.

"DIU has been instrumental in communicating requirements and the process," said Ronald Nielson, senior vice president of LookingGlass' public sector business.

"Their facilitation allowed LookingGlass to quickly come to terms with the client and to begin work in an exceptionally short period of time. DIU has made the onboarding and contracting experience flawless."

According to LookingGlass, it combines threat intelligence offerings with human analytical work to help enterprise customers identify and address security risks.

Tags

Check Also

Ted Ross

Anti-Fraud Tech Maker SpyCloud Secures $30M in Series C Round; Ted Ross Quoted

SpyCloud has closed a $30 million Series C round to grow its product and engineering teams and build new ways to detect and prevent fraud, the company said Tuesday. The investment was led by Centana Growth Partners, with participation from all existing investors: M12, Microsoft's venture fund; Altos Ventures; Silverton Partners; March Capital Partners.

Aptima

DARPA Selects Aptima-Arizona State University Team for Human-AI Collaboration Tech Project

Aptima and Arizona State University have secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to create artificial intelligence agents to facilitate human-AI interaction in military operations.

Kevin McAleenan Easy Dynamics Advisory Board

DHS Vet Kevin McAleenan Joins Easy Dynamics Advisory Board

Kevin McAleenan, former acting secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, has joined the advisory board at Tysons, Va.-based technology services provider Easy Dynamics. He will provide advice to the company's management team on national security and law enforcement matters.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved