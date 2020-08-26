Deloitte Publishes AI Enterprise Study to Gauge Adoption Across Organizations; Irfan Saif, Beena Ammanath Quoted

Deloitte

Deloitte has published the AI in the Enterprise, 3rd Edition study of enterprise AI adopters, analyzing the ethical risks of technology and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across organizations, the company reported on Wednesday.

"Organizations must demonstrate readiness to manage the new breed of risk that comes with human-machine collaboration. Our Trustworthy AI framework provides a common language to help organizations develop the appropriate safeguards and use AI in an ethical manner," said Irfan Saif, AI co-leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Deloitte's study of enterprise AI adopters found that 95 percent of respondents have concerns about ethical risks of the technology and more than 56 percent agree that their organization is slowing adoption of AI technologies because of emerging risks.

The Deloitte AI Institute announced its Trustworthy AI framework to to guide organizations on how to apply AI responsibly and ethically within their businesses. The company’s framework introduces six dimensions for organizations to consider when implementing AI systems.

The framework will manage common risks and challenges related to AI ethics and governance, including fair and impartial use checks, implementing transparency and explainable AI, responsibility and accountability, security, reliability and privacy.

In addition, Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI framework also will increase brand equity and trust to grow new customers, employee retention and data sharing. The framework also aims to increase revenue and reduced costs through more accurate decision-making.

"Organizations ready to embrace AI must start by putting trust at the center," said Beena Ammanath, Deloitte AI Institute executive director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We are devoted to not only helping our clients navigate AI ethics, but also in maintaining an ethical mindset within our own organization."

About the Deloitte AI Institute

The Deloitte AI Institute's mission is to support the positive growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and innovative research. It also focuses on building ecosystem relationships that help advance human-machine collaboration in the "Age of With," a world where humans work side-by-side with machines.