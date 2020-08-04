DHS Issues Phase Two Small Business Contracts for Credential Security Tech to Oasys International, Waverly Labs

DHS
Oasys International and Waverly Labs have received a combined total of $1.97M in awards to develop credential security technologies for first responders under agreements with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The two companies will develop Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) on-the-fly tools that support interoperability, security and scalability across first responder operations, DHS said Monday.
“DHS S&T’s ICAM-on-the-Fly is focused on modernizing access management solutions to support lead agencies in securely vetting identities and credentials of responders as they report to assist in a public safety event," said Norman Speicher, program manager at DHS's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) directorate.
The department will fund these projects under phase two of the Small Business Innovation Program. Oasys and Waverly Labs will receive a maximum of $1M at the end of the two-year phase, second phase. The effort's third phase will focus on technology commercialization.
William Bryan, DHS's acting undersecretary for science and technology, said the projects would boost the security and performance of first responder devices.
