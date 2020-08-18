Unanet

DHS Vet Kevin McAleenan Joins Easy Dynamics Advisory Board

Nichols Martin 4 hours ago Executive Moves, News

Kevin McAleenan, former acting secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, has joined the advisory board at Tysons, Va.-based technology services provider Easy Dynamics.

He will provide advice to Easy Dynamics' management team on national security and law enforcement matters, the company said.

McAleenan served in the federal government from 2006 to 2019 and his career included time as commissioner of DHS' Customs and Border Protection agency, where he led the development of strategies to prevent transnational crime and terrorism along the borders.

The law enforcement veteran received the 2015 Presidential Rank Award and the 2005 Service to America Medal for his border security leadership.

He also practiced law in the state of California before he joined the public sector.

