DirectViz Solutions Names Chuck Thompson as COO; Michael McHugh Quoted

DirectViz Solutions has appointed Chuck Thompson as chief operating officer, effective immediately, the company announced Monday.

“As we continue to make organizational changes to prepare for our transition to becoming a large business, it is critical that we appoint strong leadership who have the experience and vision needed to help us grow in this highly competitive market,” said Michael McHugh, CEO of DirectViz Solutions.

Thompson will bring more than 30 years of experience in management and leadership expertise to DirectViz Solutions’ executive team. Thompson joined DirectViz Solutions more than a year ago as executive vice president of Operations. With the company he has made a positive impact on both daily operations and company growth.

Thompson has supported DirectViz Solutions’ vision of delivering innovative technology solutions and high-quality services to meet the federal government’s Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity challenges.

Prior to joining DirectViz Solutions, Thompson served as executive vice president of Digital Management Inc.'s (DMI) Defense and Homeland Security Division. In the role, he helped to lead DMI’s integrated approach to mobility that resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base.

Thompson has also served with BAE Systems as senior director of the company’s IT division, where he supported the company’s technology and product development. His experience at both small and large businesses, augmented by his U.S. Army career, will provide DirectViz Solutions with the proven leadership it needs to advance its growth initiatives.

