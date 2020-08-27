Unanet

DLH Secures $150M Contract to Help Review HHS ACF Grantees; Helene Fisher Quoted

Matthew Nelson 8 hours ago Contract Awards, News

DLH Secures $150M Contract to Help Review HHS ACF Grantees; Helene Fisher Quoted
Helene Fisher President of MSS Unit DLH Holdings

DLH Holdings will continue to help a Department of Health and Human Services agency evaluate grant funding recipients that provide services to children nationwide under a potential $150M contract renewal with an eight-month base period and four one-year options.

The company said Wednesday it will monitor the performance of more than 2K grantees for the Administration for Children and Families' Office of Head Start and seeks to help ACF detect fraud, waste and abuse through the use of a cloud-based data analytics platform.

Helene Fisher, president of DLH's mission services and solutions operating unit, the company aims to implement  technologies "in the service of quality improvement, educational and childhood development, physical and mental health, family engagement, and fiscal accountability."

Contract work also includes compliance and performance monitoring reviews, data collection and project and program management services.

DLH previously helped the agency implement a mobile-based system to visualize data, manage content and generate reports.

Tags

Check Also

Catalyst Accelerator

Air Force Research Lab-Backed Accelerator Taps Eight Firms for Space Security Tech Initiative

The Catalyst Space Accelerator has chosen eight small businesses to take part in its sixth accelerator program.

Privitar

Privitar Survey Highlights Need for Companies to Prioritize Customer Data Protection

A Privitar survey has found that 78 percent of consumers said they are concerned or very concerned when it comes to personal data protection and more than 50 percent of respondents said they are still wary when it comes to sharing personal data.

OneWeb

OneWeb Gets FCC OK to Launch Addtl V-Band Satellites

OneWeb has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to add 1,280 V-Band satellites to the former's proposed constellation in non-geostationary orbit, Via Satellite reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved