DLH Secures $150M Contract to Help Review HHS ACF Grantees; Helene Fisher Quoted

Helene Fisher President of MSS Unit DLH Holdings

DLH Holdings will continue to help a Department of Health and Human Services agency evaluate grant funding recipients that provide services to children nationwide under a potential $150M contract renewal with an eight-month base period and four one-year options.

The company said Wednesday it will monitor the performance of more than 2K grantees for the Administration for Children and Families' Office of Head Start and seeks to help ACF detect fraud, waste and abuse through the use of a cloud-based data analytics platform.

Helene Fisher, president of DLH's mission services and solutions operating unit, the company aims to implement technologies "in the service of quality improvement, educational and childhood development, physical and mental health, family engagement, and fiscal accountability."

Contract work also includes compliance and performance monitoring reviews, data collection and project and program management services.

DLH previously helped the agency implement a mobile-based system to visualize data, manage content and generate reports.