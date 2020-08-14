DoD Launches Pilot Programs for Software Procurement; Ellen Lord Quoted

Ellen Lord

The Department of Defense (DoD) has made continued efforts to transform software procurement across the military, FedScoop reported Thursday. Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has developed pilot programs to test the acquisition.

The “Color of Money” tests will analyze how contracting officers purchase software under its own “budget activity.” The BA-8 has been designed for an agile procurement process. Lord stated that DoD has support from Congress on authorizing the new budget activity.

Lord said her office will continue to finalize its policy and implementation of the innovation board’s recommendations. In Jan. 2020, Lord issued an interim policy memo on changes to software acquisition practices, and said the department is “on track” to replace the interim policy with final guidance that will create new pathways to buy code.

The policy will ensure that contracting officers are equipped with the best practices, including agile and DevSecOps. In addition, Lord stated that her office is working with the Defense Digital Service to expand the program to improve recruitment and retention of technical officials.

