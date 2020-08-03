manufacturing
North American Forgemasters has secured a potential $31M Department of Defense investment to sustain production of metal forging products for the U.S. Navy and its Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.
DoD said Friday it earmarked the funds under Defense Production Act Title III in a move to help NAF procure infrastructure to manufacture iron and steel forgings, develop specialized tools and protect the forge facility operator's skilled workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Scot Forge-Ellwood Group joint venture produces custom forged shapes, billet stock and hollow and solid preforms in New Castle, Pa.
NAF applies the open die forging process to heat and densify metallic materials using hydraulic pressure to the section between the upper and lower dies.
DoD, North American Forgemasters Sign Naval Ship Forging Production Agreement
