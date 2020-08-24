Doug Natal: Sumo Logic Moves Forward to Achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

Doug Natal

TYSONS CORNER, VA, August 24, 2020 — Sumo Logic is in the process of securing Moderate certification for its cloud-based log analytics platform under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 10.

Doug Natal, general manager of the U.S. public sector business at Sumo Logic, said in an Aug. 4 blog article that the Federal Trade Commission serves as the company's agency partner as it takes the next step towards FedRAMP authorization.

