Dynatrace Gets FedRAMP OK for Cloud Monitoring Platform

Dynatrace
Waltham, Mass.-based software provider Dynatrace has secured moderate impact level approval for its cloud monitoring technology under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
The Dynatrace platform is designed to help organizations gain visibility into cloud-based infrastructure, applications, log data and user experience, the company said Thursday.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Federal Communications Commission are among the government users of the cloud observability software.
David Blankenhorn, chief technology officer of DLT Solutions, said the Dynatrace-made platform uses an AI engine to detect application performance anomalies and degradations in real time.
The FedRAMP program management office approves cloud offerings for government use after vendors complete the security assessment process.
An International Data Corp. study forecasts that federal spending in digital transformation services, which include cloud adoption efforts, will increase nearly 14.9 percent year-over-year to hit $94B by 2023.
